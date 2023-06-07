Rendon left Tuesday's game against the Cubs in the fifth inning, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting.

Rendon's exit comes after he was activated off the injured list by the Angels on Tuesday, and it's not known if this is injury-related at this time. Jared Walsh has taken over Rendon's spot in the lineup with Gio Urshela moving to third and Walsh now playing first.