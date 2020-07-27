site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Likely to debut Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rendon (oblique) is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
This lines up with previous reports that he was close to getting the start Monday and wouldn't debut later than Wednesday. Rendon should assume a prominent spot in the lineup for his Angels debut
