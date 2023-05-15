The Angels are expected to place Rendon (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com relayed Sunday that the Angels informed infielder Livan Soto that he'll be called up from Double-A Rocket City ahead of Monday's game in Baltimore, implying that Rendon will head to the IL in a corresponding move after missing Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians with left groin tightness. Gio Urshela is expected to serve as the Angels' primary third baseman in Rendon's stead, while Soto and Luis Rengifo will likely share time at the keystone.