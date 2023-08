Rendon (lower leg) has not progressed to any on-field work, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

When asked whether Rendon's recovery had progressed, manager Phil Nevin stated, "It depends on which day you ask him. It comes and goes each day." Rendon was shifted to the 60-day injured list Friday, meaning he can't return until Sept. 9. However, his return at that point appears to be in doubt.