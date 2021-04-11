Angels manager Joe Maddon said Rendon is being held out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays after he "felt something" in his left groin during Saturday's 15-1 loss, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I don't know if he's gonna need more than one day," Maddon said of Rendon.

Rendon suffered the injury in question while making a throw across the diamond. The Angels are hoping that a day off will be enough to resolve the issue, but fantasy managers will still want to check back on Rendon's condition heading into Monday's series opener in Kansas City. Jose Rojas will spell Rendon at third base Sunday.