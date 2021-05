Manager Joe Maddon said it's "not out of the question" Rendon (knee) is activated from the injured list when first eligible Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old is only a couple days removed from being placed on the injured list with a bruised left knee, and it's a good sign he hasn't been ruled out beyond the 10-day minimum. Rendon may still end up spending more than 10 days on the shelf, but it doesn't appear he's ticketed for a lengthy absence.