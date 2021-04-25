Angels manager Joe Maddon said Rendon (groin) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday or Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon wasn't able to make it back from the IL for the Angels' weekend series in Houston, but he appears to have made continued progress in his recovery from the left groin strain nonetheless. The Angels could put him through some sort of pregame workout Monday before deciding whether to activate him for the series opener in Texas or delay his return for another day. Jose Rojas and Luis Rengifo have been the primary replacements at third base since Rendon landed on the IL on April 12.