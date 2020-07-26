Rendon (oblique) fielded groundballs prior to Saturday's game and reportedly felt good, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rendon continues to work his way back from the oblique issue he suffered near the end of summer camp. Manager Joe Maddon indicated that Rendon will increase his work Sunday, so the third baseman appears to be close to making his regular-season debut with the club. "He's definitely trending in the right direction," said Maddon.
