Angels manager Phil Nevin said Saturday that Rendon (lower leg) isn't expected to play again before the end of the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon has been participating in baseball activities since early September as he recovers from a fractured tibia, but Nevin said Rendon hasn't progressed enough to be activated before the end of the year. Rendon will finish 2023 with a .236/.361/.318 slash line to go along with two homers and 22 RBI across 183 plate appearances.