Rendon isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Rendon went hitless in three at-bats during the first portion of the twin bill, and he'll take a seat for the second game. David Fletcher will shift to the hot corner with Luis Rengifo starting at second base.
