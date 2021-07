Rendon (hamstring) will not be in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The severity of Rendon's left hamstring soreness and whether he'll require a trip to the injured list is unclear at this time, but more details figure to come out following Monday's contest. In case Rendon does end up on the IL, infielder Jack Mayfield is with the team in Anaheim, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.