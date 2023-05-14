Rendon (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon will take a seat for the series finale in Cleveland after he exited early in Saturday's 8-6 loss with left groin tightness. The Angels appear to be viewing Rendon as day-to-day for the time being, with his availability for Monday's series opener in Baltimore seemingly up in the air. Gio Urshela will spell Rendon at third base Sunday.