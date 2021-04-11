Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Rendon's fourth-inning solo shot was a small murmur of protest against a Toronto team that ran away with a 15-1 victory, but it was nonetheless a welcome sign after the star third baseman had gone through his first 27 at-bats of the campaign without an extra-base hit. Despite the lack of power, Rendon has reached base at a strong .378 clip.
