Rendon isn't in the lineup Friday against Toronto due to a right wrist injury and is undergoing an MRI, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has apparently managed the injury throughout the season, but it flared up while taking a swing during Thursday's contest. Rendon's outlook should receive some clarity when the team announces the results of the MRI. In the meantime, he should be considered day-to-day.