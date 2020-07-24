Rendon (oblique) isn't in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Athletics.
As expected, Rendon won't be part of the starting nine for the Angels' Opening Day matchup as he continues to deal with oblique tightness. He avoided the injured list to begin the season, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine. David Fletcher will start at third base in Rendon's absence, leading off.
