site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-anthony-rendon-on-bench-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Anthony Rendon: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rendon will sit Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This appears to be just a routine day off for Rendon. He got off to a slow start at the plate this season but has hit .361/.425/.556 over his last 10 games. Matt Duffy will start at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read