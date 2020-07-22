Manager Joe Maddon said Rendon (oblique) will sit out Wednesday's exhibition finale against the Padres, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Maddon termed Rendon as day-to-day while the third baseman continues to deal with oblique tightness, leaving his availability up in the air for Friday's season opener against the Athletics. If Rendon is on the bench for Opening Day or is forced to the injured list as a result of the oblique issue, David Fletcher and Matt Thaiss would be the next men up for reps at the hot corner.