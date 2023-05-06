site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Out of Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Rendon is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran third baseman has been hot at the plate, hitting .351 with nine runs and five RBI over his last 10 games. Rendon is still searching for his first long ball of the season.
