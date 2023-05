Rendon, who is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, is dealing with a sore thumb after colliding with Matt Thaiss in Friday's game, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

It sounds like a very minor issue, with the Angels giving Rendon his scheduled off day Saturday instead of Sunday as originally planned, per manager Phil Nevin. Gio Urshela and Jake Lamb are handling the infield corners.