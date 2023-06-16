Rendon has remained in Thursday's game against the Rangers despite suffering a hand injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning and has been unable to swing the bat since, as he's attempted only to bunt in his next two plate appearances. With Brandon Drury (suspension), Gio Urshela (lower body) and Zach Neto (oblique) unavailable, the Angels have Hunter Renfroe and Matt Thaiss as their only healthy bench bats -- forcing Rendon to stay in the game. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss any time, though we should get a clearer picture once the team can make roster moves Friday.