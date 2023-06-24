Rendon (wrist) was able to play catch on the field prior to Saturday's game versus the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters that Rendon's wrist continues to feel better. The infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list June 19 because of a contusion on his left wrist, and it's not known yet if he'll require a rehab stint before rejoining the club. Rendon is eligible to come off the injured list June 26, but fantasy managers will need to wait for updates before assuming he's back with the club at or around that date.