Angels manager Ron Washington said he's experimenting with Rendon batting leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game since the team doesn't have an ideal option, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon wouldn't offer much speed at the top of the lineup with just two steals in each of the past two seasons, but he does have a career 11 percent walk rate. The 33-year-old has primarily hit third or fourth since joining the Angels in 2020, but his spot in the order at this point is really secondary. Rendon has played in just 148 games over the past three seasons, and even when available he hasn't been particularly productive with a .701 OPS.