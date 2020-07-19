Manager Joe Maddon said he is confident Rendon (oblique) will be ready for Opening Day, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
It is unclear if Rendon will be ready to play in any of the Padres' three upcoming exhibition games Monday through Wednesday. Maddon said Rendon is feeling better but there is no timetable for him to return to exhibition play.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Remains day-to-day•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Scratched with oblique tightness•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Launches first spring home run•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoining team Saturday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Will temporarily leave camp•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Signs huge deal with Angels•