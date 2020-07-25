Rendon (oblique) remains on the bench Saturday against Oakland but is feeling better and will take groundballs on the field prior to the game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon has been dealing with a tight oblique for just over a week. The issue never appeared particularly serious, and he avoided a trip to the injured list, so it sounds as though he could be making his Angels debut sometime soon. David Fletcher again starts at the hot corner Saturday.