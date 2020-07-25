Rendon (oblique) took swings and played catch Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rendon wasn't ready for Friday's Opening Day matchup against the Athletics, but he was able to get some on-field work in and remains day-to-day. Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that Rendon is progressing in his recovery. The 30-year-old didn't appear in any of the Angels' exhibition games while battling oblique tightness.

