Rendon (hamstring) is expected to start facing live pitching by this weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.
The veteran third baseman started up baseball activities in early June and is nearing full baseball activities as he continues to work his way back from strained left hamstring. Rendon will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Angels, so a return shouldn't be expected in the immediate future.
