Rendon went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's loss against the Giants.

Rendon was dealing with a sore wrist Thursday afternoon and admitted he "didn't feel great" prior to this game, but that didn't seem to affect him as he notched his fourth straight multi-hit game. Rendon is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak in which he's hitting .486 with a 1.531 OPS.