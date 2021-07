Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in an 8-7 win over the Orioles on Friday.

The third baseman notched his first three-hit effort since June 1 and belted his fourth double in his past six contests. His overall .242 batting average is well below his career norm, but Rendon has been slowly picking things up, slashing .281/.369/.449 with 19 RBI since the start of June.