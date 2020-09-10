Rendon went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI on Wednesday against the Rangers.
Rendon delivered an RBI single in the opening frame and has now driven in six runners across his last four starts. He's put up a strong .291/.434/.530 line with eight home runs, 21 runs scored and 25 RBI across 168 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Knocks two-run shot•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Not starting first game•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Not in lineup for Game 2•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot with four-hit effort•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Racks up three more hits•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Dealing with sore wrist•