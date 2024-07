Rendon went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

The steal was Rendon's first in 11 games since he returned from a hamstring injury. The third baseman has been mediocre in that span, batting .195 (8-for-41) with three RBI and two doubles while mainly hitting out of the leadoff spot. For the season, he's at a .241/.302/.284 slash line with no home runs, four steals, six RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles over 30 games.