Rendon (lower leg) revealed Friday that he was diagnosed with a fractured left tibia in August, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The injury has publicly been called a bone bruise ever since Rendon landed on the IL in mid-July, and at least there is now a bit more clarity as to why he remains on the shelf. Rendon just recently resumed baseball activities and seems doubtful to return to the Angels' active roster before the end of the season.