Rendon (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Monday's game against the Rangers.
Rendon had been on the 10-day injured list since April 12 due to a left groin strain, but he'll play third base and bat fourth in Monday's series opener against Texas. Luis Rengifo was sent down by the Angels in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Nearing activation•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: May not be ready for weekend series•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Close to returning•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Lands on injured list•