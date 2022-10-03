Rendon (suspension) was reinstated to the active roster Monday.
Rendon underwent wrist surgery in June and appeared likely to miss the remainder of the season, but he was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Wednesday and served his five-game suspension over the weekend. The 32-year-old will be available for the Angels during their three-game series in Oakland to close out the regular season.
