Manager Joe Maddon said Rendon (oblique) is considered day-to-day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The veteran third baseman was scratched from Friday's intrasquad action with oblique tightness, and the team is remaining cautious only a day later. Rendon has no official timeline for his return, though Maddon indicated he could still be ready for Friday's season opener at Oakland.
