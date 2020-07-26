Rendon (oblique) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Oakland.
The 30-year-old will sit for the third straight game to begin the season as he continues his recovery from the oblique issue sustained in summer camp. Rendon fielded grounders and took batting practice prior to Saturday's contests and is scheduled for increased work Sunday, so he appears to be trending toward his return. David Fletcher receives another start at third base in his place.
