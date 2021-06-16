Rendon (triceps) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Rendon suffered a right triceps strain Monday, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. However, manager Joe Maddon is optimistic that the third baseman won't require a trip to the injured list. Phil Gosselin will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday.
