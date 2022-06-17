Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist next week.
Rendon was initially labeled as day-to-day after aggravating his right wrist injury Tuesday, but he'll ultimately be forced to miss the remainder of the season. It's the second consecutive year in which the 32-year-old will require a season-ending procedure. Prior to sustaining his injury, Rendon slashed .228/.324/.383 with five homers, 24 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases over 45 games. Matt Duffy and Luis Rengifo should see increased playing time now that Rendon has been ruled out for the season.