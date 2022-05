Rendon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon is one of four Angels regulars sitting out for either rest purposes or a minor injury as the team concludes its four-game series in Chicago with an afternoon contest. Jack Mayfield will step in at third base for Rendon, who went 3-for-10 with a pair of doubles, two walks and two RBI over the first three contests versus the White Sox.