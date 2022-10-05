Rendon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Earlier this week, Rendon made an unexpected late-season return from the wrist surgery he underwent earlier in June, serving a five-game suspension first before he was formally reinstated. He started at third base in each of the past two games and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. Rendon seemingly avoided any setbacks with the wrist in either contest, so he'll likely just be getting some rest as the Angels wrap up their season Wednesday.