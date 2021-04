Rendon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

In somewhat of a surprise, Rendon will head to the bench for the second time in 10 games this season. Despite the fact that Rendon has now been out of the lineup twice in less than a week, manager Joe Maddon hasn't suggested that the 30-year-old is dealing with an injury. Through his eight starts, Rendon is hitting .290/.378/.387 across 37 plate appearances.