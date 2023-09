Rendon (lower leg) has been hitting off a tee and running on a treadmill, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon has been on the injured list since July 14 due to a bone bruise in his left shin, and it appears progress is finally being made in his recovery. Rendon will be eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, but given how slow his rehab process has been, there is no guarantee he makes it back before the end of the season.