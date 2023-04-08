Rendon is hitting fourth and playing third base Saturday against the Blue Jays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Rendon is returning to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension stemming from an altercation with a fan on Opening Day in Oakland. Gio Urshela moves from third base to shortstop, and Brandon Drury will get a day off with Luis Rengifo playing second base.
