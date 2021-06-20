Rendon (triceps) is back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, batting fourth and playing third base.
Rendon exited Monday's game against the Athletics with the tricep issue and hasn't played since. He's progressed throughout the week, however, and feels ready to rejoin the lineup Saturday.
