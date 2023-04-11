Rendon (shoulder) is hitting fourth and playing third base Tuesday against the Nationals, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Rendon was a late scratch from Monday's lineup with soreness in his left shoulder, but he's feeling well to hit in the middle of the Angels' lineup against Josiah Gray and the Washington staff.
