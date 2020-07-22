Rendon (oblique) won't play Opening Day against the Athletics on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Rendon's status heading into the start of the regular season has been uncertain while he's dealing with oblique tightness, but manager Joe Maddon confirmed Wednesday that he won't be ready for Opening Day. Maddon said that he could miss "a couple" of games but is still uncertain about a potential trip to the injured list. David Fletcher and Matt Thaiss could see increased roles in Rendon's absence.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Out for exhibition finale•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Opening Day status in jeopardy•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Probable for Opening Day•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Remains day-to-day•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Scratched with oblique tightness•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Launches first spring home run•