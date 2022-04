Rendon was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Astros due to a stomach bug, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon was penciled in to start at third base Monday per usual, but he was a late scratch due to the illness. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, so the 31-year-old should rejoin the lineup within a day or two. Jack Mayfield will start at the hot corner in his place.