Angels' Anthony Rendon: Scratched with oblique tightness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rendon was scratched from Friday's intrasquad matchup with oblique tightness.
Rendon was healthy over the start of camp while preparing for his first season in Los Angeles, but he's considered day-to-day after being scratched from Friday's intrasquad lineup with oblique tightness. The team should gain a better idea over the coming days as to whether the injury will impact Rendon's availability for Opening Day on July 24.