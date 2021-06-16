Rendon was diagnosed with a strained right triceps Tuesday, and manager Joe Maddon said the third baseman is expected to be out "for a couple days" but shouldn't require a trip to the injured list, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's apparently not a serious strain strain, as Maddon said the outlook "is better than we had though." Rendon is out of the lineup Tuesday against the A's and is likely to sit again Wednesday, but he could be back on the field during the upcoming four-game set versus the Tigers, which begins Thursday.