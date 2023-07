An MRI taken Saturday on Rendon's left shin revealed a deep bone bruise, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Angels manager Phil Nevin added that there is bleeding in the bone and said Rendon will need to rest for at least the next two weeks. He's been on the shelf since July 11 and can be ruled out through mid-August given the buildup process that will have to follow this two-week shutdown period. Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar should continue sharing time at third base for the Halos.