Rendon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Both Rendon and Mike Trout close out the year with back-to-back absences after the Angels were officially eliminated from postseason contention Friday. Rendon had a good fantasy season; his season was far better by real-world measures. In fact, Rendon currently sits fifth in all of MLB in fWAR (2.8).